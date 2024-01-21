Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.53

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 763895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after buying an additional 872,037 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

