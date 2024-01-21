Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 477.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,563. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.67. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CASS

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.