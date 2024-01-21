CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.50

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 179587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Sidoti lowered CBIZ from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

