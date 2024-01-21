Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.