CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 203.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CDW by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 100.2% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDW opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.59. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

