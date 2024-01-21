Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $255.00

Shares of Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.24), with a volume of 47089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.12).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Celebrus Technologies Price Performance

Celebrus Technologies Announces Dividend

Celebrus Technologies Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

