Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $59.58

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.58, but opened at $57.50. Celsius shares last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 2,562,934 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Celsius Stock Down 12.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Toby David sold 10,809 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $613,086.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,465 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,744 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

