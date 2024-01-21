CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Read Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.