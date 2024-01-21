Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CET opened at $37.50 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06.

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

