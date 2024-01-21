Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $235.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 441,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 93,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,468 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

