Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.