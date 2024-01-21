Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

