Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 101.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Chewy by 141.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 695,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Chewy has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

