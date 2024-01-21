Christopher Andrew Mancini Sells 1,500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Andrew Mancini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,028.10 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,037.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $965.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $946.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

