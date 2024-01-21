Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $237.32 on Friday. Chubb has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.98 and its 200 day moving average is $212.51. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.