Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

