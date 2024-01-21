CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $226,000 Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 177,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in M/I Homes by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after buying an additional 481,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MHO opened at $133.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.