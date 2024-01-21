CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,184 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

GTLS opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.44.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.