Citigroup Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $151.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

