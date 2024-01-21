Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 47.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup cut their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.22 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.