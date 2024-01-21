Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sells $997,500.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, December 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.51. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 573,777 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

