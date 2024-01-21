Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

RNP opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.