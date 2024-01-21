Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

