Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Chairman Sells $7,124,591.34 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $49.90 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

