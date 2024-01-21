Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,187 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

