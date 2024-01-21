Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 187,069 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 523.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 56,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,221 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 72.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,956 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

