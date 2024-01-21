Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,478 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

