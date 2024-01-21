Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RZG opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

