Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

