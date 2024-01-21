Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCB opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

