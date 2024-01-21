Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BOX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

