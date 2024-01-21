Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 552,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $171.90 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

