Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

