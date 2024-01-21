Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

BGS opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $776.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.62. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

