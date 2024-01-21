Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ashland by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 33.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after acquiring an additional 427,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ASH opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

