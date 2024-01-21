Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,138 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,299,000 after buying an additional 39,432,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,521,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,224,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 368,430 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PCY opened at $20.03 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

