Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Stock Up 1.1 %

UDR stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.