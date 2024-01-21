Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 34,450 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,450 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

