Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 558 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 118.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after acquiring an additional 51,995 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 43.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 992,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,855,000 after acquiring an additional 301,835 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Workiva by 9.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 342,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workiva by 5.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Workiva Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE WK opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,796 shares of company stock valued at $704,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.