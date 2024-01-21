Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 571 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

ETSY stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

