Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $209.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $225.22.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

