Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.67 million, a PE ratio of 119.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 827.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,874,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,371,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

