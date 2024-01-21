Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.