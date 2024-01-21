Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 19,658,119 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,549,037.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.06. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Talos Energy by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Talos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

