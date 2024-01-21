Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Copart were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

