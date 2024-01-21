Corundum Trust Company INC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corundum Trust Company INC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.9% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.29. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.22 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.