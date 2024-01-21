CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.18.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 55.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,633,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

