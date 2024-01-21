CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 55.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $94,633,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

