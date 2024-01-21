Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 149.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 593,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 355,210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

