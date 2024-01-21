Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $190,900.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,088,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,953,699.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $5,186,557.20.

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $2,101,187.06.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $7,624,158.74.

On Monday, December 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 12 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $210.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 8.3 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.